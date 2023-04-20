Watch/Listen: The Score – 20/04/23

On The Score this week, there’s more on Cockhill Celtic looking to make history this weekend, Manager Gavin Cullen joins Oisin Kelly to preview the FAI Intermediate Cup decider against Rockmount while the former Finn Harps Captain will also look ahead to the League of Ireland games on Friday for Finn Harps and Derry City.

Plus there’s Donegal senior and minor GAA with our big game analyst Brendan Kilcoyne as Donegal taking on Down at both levels on Sunday in a championship double header at Pairc Esler.