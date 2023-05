The friends and family of a Strabane man are concerned for his welfare in Bali after no contact for 5 days.

Justin Corrigan left Perrth on Wednesday arriving in Bali where he sent a video to his relatives but has made no contact with them since.

The following day Justin’s bank card and license were found.

Justin is 30 and diabetic and his family are highly concerned, they are appealing for anyone in the Seminyak area of Bali with information or who have been in contact with him to get in touch.