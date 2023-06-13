Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards

Ours to Protect

Ballyshannon Historic Towns Initiative shortlisted for award

The Ballyshannon Historic Towns Initiative has been shortlisted for the Royal Institute of Architects of Ireland Public Choice Award 2023.

The initiative was a partnership between Donegal County Council, Ballyshannon Regeneration Group, Dedalus Architecture, local property owners, The Heritage Council and the Department of Housing, Local Government & Heritage.

Over two phases in 2021 and 2022, sixteen historic buildings along The Mall, Main Street and on The Diamond, Ballyshannon benefitted under the Historic Towns Initiative.

Members of the public have until midnight on Tuesday, June 20 to cast their vote for the Ballyshannon Historic Towns Initiative at: www.riai.ie/public-choice-award-poll

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Mica Protest Oct 21
News, Top Stories

Revised Defective Concrete Block Scheme delayed again

13 June 2023
Scam Alert
News, Top Stories

Facebook scam targeting Irish political parties, media and businesses

13 June 2023
Ballyshannon Condon House
News, Top Stories

Ballyshannon Historic Towns Initiative shortlisted for award

13 June 2023
Philip McGuinnes
News, Top Stories

New Deputy Principal appointed to Crana College, Buncrana

13 June 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Mica Protest Oct 21
News, Top Stories

Revised Defective Concrete Block Scheme delayed again

13 June 2023
Scam Alert
News, Top Stories

Facebook scam targeting Irish political parties, media and businesses

13 June 2023
Ballyshannon Condon House
News, Top Stories

Ballyshannon Historic Towns Initiative shortlisted for award

13 June 2023
Philip McGuinnes
News, Top Stories

New Deputy Principal appointed to Crana College, Buncrana

13 June 2023
Gardai Scam Warning, Highland Radio, News, Letterkenny, Donegal
News, Top Stories

Digger left damaged in overnight criminal damage incident

13 June 2023
Donegal rural land
News, Top Stories

Almost 5,000 Ukrainian refugees living in Donegal

13 June 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube