Ballyshannon Historic Towns Initiative shortlisted for award

The Ballyshannon Historic Towns Initiative has been shortlisted for the Royal Institute of Architects of Ireland Public Choice Award 2023.

The initiative was a partnership between Donegal County Council, Ballyshannon Regeneration Group, Dedalus Architecture, local property owners, The Heritage Council and the Department of Housing, Local Government & Heritage.

Over two phases in 2021 and 2022, sixteen historic buildings along The Mall, Main Street and on The Diamond, Ballyshannon benefitted under the Historic Towns Initiative.

Members of the public have until midnight on Tuesday, June 20 to cast their vote for the Ballyshannon Historic Towns Initiative at: www.riai.ie/public-choice-award-poll