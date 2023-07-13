GAA Ladies Preview – Donegal Manager Maxi Curran

Donegal Ladies Manager Maxi Curran is expecting a highly tactical game on Sunday when Dublin come to Ballybfoey for the All Ireland Senior LGFA quarter final.

There will be full live commentary on Highland from the 2pm start with Oisin Kelly and Maureen O’Donnell in association with Henry McGinley & Sons Ltd, Milford, specializing in structural steelwork, cladding & PVC roof systems. Call for a quote on 074 91 53181.

It’s the third year in a row they have met at the quarter final stage and a fourth in the All Ireland series.

Having went through the league without a victory, Donegal have won all their championship games so far including a win over All Ireland champions Meath in Navan two weeks ago.

Ahead of this week’s games, the latest protest by LGFA players, as they seek better terms and conditions, will see players not engage in media events for the All Ireland Championship.

Maxi Curran has been telling Oisin Kelly that the off the field issues haven’t being affecting preparations for the clash with The Dubs.