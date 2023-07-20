Police continue to seek help in locating man last seen in Derry

Police are continuing to appeal for help in locating a man missing from Derry who was last seen in Buncrana last weekend.

They say they are becoming increasingly concerned for the whereabouts of Patrick Hargan who is around 61 years old.

He is described as 5ft 6 in height with grey hair and was wearing blue jeans and a check shirt.

Patrick was last seen in the Buncrana area on Sunday.

Gardai in Donegal are providing assistance to the Police.

Anyone with any information on Patrick’s whereabouts is asked to contact Police on 101 or Gardai.