Searches are continuing for a missing Derry man who was last seen in Buncrana.

61 year old Patrick Hargan is described as being 5ft 6 with grey hair and was wearing blue jeans and a check shirt.

Police say they are becoming increasingly concerned as to the whereabouts of Patrick who was seen in the Buncrana area on Sunday last.

Anyone with any information which could help in locating him is asked to contact Police on 101.