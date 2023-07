Gardaí are concerned for the welfare of 14-year-old boy who is missing from Donegal.

Stephen Boyle was last seen late on Sunday night in Manorcunningham.

He’s described as being 5 foot 6, of medium build, with fair reddish hair and blue eyes.

It is unknown what Stephen was wearing when he went missing.

Anyone with information on Stephen’s whereabouts is asked to contact Gardaí.