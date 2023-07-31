Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Award Winners

Ours to Protect

No game time in final World Cup tie for Barrett of Grant

Amber Barrett

The Republic of Ireland’s final match at the World Cup finished scoreless.

Vera Pauw’s team take their only point at the tournament from the draw against Nigeria in Brisbane.

There was no game time today for either Donegal player, Amber Barrett or Ciara Grant.

Ireland finish bottom of the group and are heading home while the African nation will progress to the knockout stage in second place behind co-hosts Australia.

Meanwhile, a war of words is brewing between manager Pauw and captain Katie McCabe.

Following today’s draw, Pauw revealed she ignored mid-game requests from McCabe to substitute Sinead Farrelly.

McCabe has responded by tweeting a zipped-mouth emoji.

After securing their first point of the competition, midfielder Denise O’Sullivan feels the squad can be proud of their efforts.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Algae Map
News, Audio, Top Stories

Concern grows in Inishowen after algae is detected at Magilligan Point

31 July 2023
police
News, Top Stories

Police investigating alleged scratch card theft in Derry

31 July 2023
stephen donnelly 1
News, Top Stories

Health Minister sets out plans for reorganisation of HSE

31 July 2023
Highland Radio, Donegal, Letterkenny, Hospital, Trolleys
News, Top Stories

24% drop in numbers awaiting beds at LUH in July

31 July 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Algae Map
News, Audio, Top Stories

Concern grows in Inishowen after algae is detected at Magilligan Point

31 July 2023
police
News, Top Stories

Police investigating alleged scratch card theft in Derry

31 July 2023
stephen donnelly 1
News, Top Stories

Health Minister sets out plans for reorganisation of HSE

31 July 2023
Highland Radio, Donegal, Letterkenny, Hospital, Trolleys
News, Top Stories

24% drop in numbers awaiting beds at LUH in July

31 July 2023
lettermac boil pic
News, Top Stories

Over 2,260 residents affected by a boil water notice in Lettermacaward

31 July 2023
psni car
News, Top Stories

Beltany Road clear following earlier collision

31 July 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube