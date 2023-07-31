No game time in final World Cup tie for Barrett of Grant

The Republic of Ireland’s final match at the World Cup finished scoreless.

Vera Pauw’s team take their only point at the tournament from the draw against Nigeria in Brisbane.

There was no game time today for either Donegal player, Amber Barrett or Ciara Grant.

Ireland finish bottom of the group and are heading home while the African nation will progress to the knockout stage in second place behind co-hosts Australia.

Meanwhile, a war of words is brewing between manager Pauw and captain Katie McCabe.

Following today’s draw, Pauw revealed she ignored mid-game requests from McCabe to substitute Sinead Farrelly.

McCabe has responded by tweeting a zipped-mouth emoji.