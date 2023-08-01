Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine Til Noon Show with Greg Hughes is broadcast, live Weekdays from 9am to 12noon – the podcast is below.

In Part One, after a look at the papers, we hear one senators concerns on the influence AI could have on the next General Election. The Irish Heart Foundation joins calls for disposable vapes to be made illegal. We have reaction from Monaghan to the awful crash which took the lives of two teenagers. Towards the end of the hour, a listener in her 80s outlines her experience of almost 24 hours in the ED:

In hour two we have Community Garda Information and later a special feature to mark World Breastfeeding Week:

Hour Three is given over to introduce you to this year’s entrants into the Mary From Dungloe Festival: