Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine Til Noon Show is broadcast live weekdays 9am til 12noon!

After a run through the newspaper headlines we discuss the latest study from the CSO on the disclosure of sexual violence. The Red Cross outlines supports available for businesses affected by the recent floods in East Donegal and a listener has the story of a road rage incident in Letterkenny:

We hear of new rules to govern advertising by influencers and later Khethiwe Ngobese from Ballybofey talks her recent graduation in Pollical Leadership:

We discuss the pressure on families with back to school costs, Lisa Gallagher chats about shaving her raise money for Cancer Care West , Ciaran is in studio with the business news and we discuss might we have an early general election: