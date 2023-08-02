Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Award Winners

Ours to Protect

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon Show  is broadcast live weekdays 9am til 12noon! If you missed Wednesday’s live show, you can listen to the podcast bellow!

After a run through the newspaper headlines we discuss the latest study from the CSO on the disclosure of  sexual violence. The Red Cross outlines supports available for businesses affected by the recent floods in East Donegal and a listener has the story of a road rage incident in Letterkenny:

We hear of new rules to govern advertising by influencers and later Khethiwe Ngobese from Ballybofey talks her recent graduation in Pollical Leadership:

We discuss the pressure on families with back to school costs, Lisa Gallagher chats about shaving her raise money for Cancer Care West , Ciaran is in studio with the business news and we discuss might we have an early general election:

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

2 August 2023
news 020823
News, Top Stories

Funeral arrangements announced for teenager who died in Monaghan collision

2 August 2023
Garda Exterior
News, Top Stories

Two men hospitalised following alleged assault in Letterkenny

2 August 2023
HR-OD-Covers-Business-Matters
News, Audio, Business Matters, Playback, Playback Podcast, Top Stories

Business Matters Ep 156 – Terance Boyle

2 August 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

2 August 2023
news 020823
News, Top Stories

Funeral arrangements announced for teenager who died in Monaghan collision

2 August 2023
Garda Exterior
News, Top Stories

Two men hospitalised following alleged assault in Letterkenny

2 August 2023
HR-OD-Covers-Business-Matters
News, Audio, Business Matters, Playback, Playback Podcast, Top Stories

Business Matters Ep 156 – Terance Boyle

2 August 2023
Filling kettle_Boil Water
News, Top Stories

Boil Water Notice still in place for Lettermacaward Public Water Supply

2 August 2023
psni do not cross
News

Security alert in Dungiven ended

2 August 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube