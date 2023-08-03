Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Podcast Thursday's Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon is broadcast live weekdays from 9am to 12noon. Here you can listen back to a Podcast of Thursday’s show:

After looking at the front pages there information on catch-up HPV vaccine clinics coming to Letterkenny this month, Jane McSorley joins Greg to discuss her fascinating Podcast ‘I am not Nicholas’ and we hear how over 10% of the Donegal population is not connected to the internet:

Saolta CEO Tony Canavan calls on the public to stay safe this weekend, we hear of free IT courses for farmers, there’s that launch of Highland Radio’s big summer cash giveaway and a Dunlewey business man is calling for more political focus on the area:

We are in the Garden with Paul, Dave Coleman joins Greg to discuss the ongoing action being taken on behalf of defective concrete homeowners, we get an update on Donald Trump’s latest woes and Pat McArt tells of a first for home on the roads after 40 years of driving!:

 

3 August 2023

3 August 2023
HIQA publishes reports on four care home inspections in Donegal

3 August 2023
Rising prices for energy in Ireland are 'scandalous' – Deputy Doherty

3 August 2023
Catch-up HPV vaccine clinics coming to Letterkenny this month

3 August 2023
