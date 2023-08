Dylan Brown McMonagle had a 21/1 double at the Curragh in Kildare today.

He came in earlier on 11/5 shot, Nevassa Island for trainer M.D. O’Callaghan.

Later in the day he followed that win up with winning on 9/1 Lady Lunette, trained by R.P. Cody.

Today’s wins brings his tally to 38 for the season in Ireland.