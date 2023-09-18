Cannings leaves Dergview after sixth defeat of the season

Tommy Canning has resigned as manager of Dergview.

It’s been a difficult opening to the start of the season with the County Tyrone side having won just once in seven games.

Saturday’s sixth defeat of the season seen them go down 4-2 away to Ards.

Canning departs Dergview with the club second bottom in the Irish League Championship standings.

Dergview Football Club have today accepted the resignation of 1st team manager Mr Tommy Canning. Tommy has worked tirelessly for the club delivering a top 6 finish in his 1st season and 2 North West Senior cups. — Dergview F.C (@DergviewFC) September 17, 2023