Cannings leaves Dergview after sixth defeat of the season

Tommy Canning has resigned as manager of Dergview.

It’s been a difficult opening to the start of the season with the County Tyrone side having won just once in seven games.

Saturday’s sixth defeat of the season seen them go down 4-2 away to Ards.

Canning departs Dergview with the club second bottom in the Irish League Championship standings.

