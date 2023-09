PSNI in Derry are becoming increasingly concerned for Tony Gallagher.

Tony has gone missing from the Waterside of the city, and has connections to Limavady and Donegal.

The 32 year old is 6’ 2” with brown hair and blue eyes. He has distinctive neck tattoos and is believed to be wearing a blue tank top and jeans.

It is possible Toni may be in a white Audi A4 car.

Police are asking that anyone who believes they have information to get in touch.