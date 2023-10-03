Police concerned for missing man last seen in Derry

Police say they are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of a 23-year-old man last seen in Derry last month.

Shane Agnew who is from Belfast was seen in Derry at around 11:45am on Saturday last.

He is described as being 6ft 4 inches in height, of a slim build with dark brown hair.

It’s believed he was wearing grey coloured trousers, a white and black Adidas top with a white hood and a navy waterproof coat and trousers.

Anyone with information regarding Shane’s whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101.