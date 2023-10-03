Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

Police concerned for missing man last seen in Derry

Police say they are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of a 23-year-old man last seen in Derry last month.

Shane Agnew who is from Belfast was seen in Derry at around 11:45am on Saturday last.

He is described as being 6ft 4 inches in height, of a slim build with dark brown hair.

It’s believed he was wearing grey coloured trousers, a white and black Adidas top with a white hood and a navy waterproof coat and trousers.

Anyone with information regarding Shane’s whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Garda Exterior
News, Audio, Top Stories

Taoiseach says Garda roster dispute will be resolved

3 October 2023
Photograph
News, Top Stories

Police concerned for missing man last seen in Derry

3 October 2023
366274721_182679621493617_8259693892698945931_n
News, Top Stories

Donegal’s first pet crematorium to open later this month

3 October 2023
flood
News, Top Stories

Met Eireann warns of possible localised flooding in Donegal

3 October 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Garda Exterior
News, Audio, Top Stories

Taoiseach says Garda roster dispute will be resolved

3 October 2023
Photograph
News, Top Stories

Police concerned for missing man last seen in Derry

3 October 2023
366274721_182679621493617_8259693892698945931_n
News, Top Stories

Donegal’s first pet crematorium to open later this month

3 October 2023
flood
News, Top Stories

Met Eireann warns of possible localised flooding in Donegal

3 October 2023
barrackhill playground
News, Audio, Top Stories

Barrack Hill playground closed because of broken equipment

3 October 2023
sunny weather
News, Top Stories

Highest number of sunshine hours during September recorded at Malin Head

3 October 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube