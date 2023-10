Police in Strabane are making an urgent appeal for information regarding missing person Lyndsey Rankin from the Killen area.

The 28 year old was last seen at about 9.45pm last night and her family are said to be very concerned for her.

Lyndsey is described as having a slim build, blonde hair usually tied up, blue eyes and may be wearing black tracksuit bottoms and a black hoody.

If you have any information which could assist police in locating Lyndsey please contact them 101.