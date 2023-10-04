Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

14 year old missing from Letterkenny

Gardai have issued an appeal for information in connection to a missing Donegal teenager.

14 year old Richard Ogbebor was reported missing from his home in Letterkenny at 9am yesterday morning.

He was last seen on Sunday night at 10pm.

Richard is described as being 6 foot in height with a slim build. He has curly brown hair and brown eyes.

When last seen, Richard was wearing a navy blue Puffer jacket and grey tracksuit bottoms.

Gardaí and Richard’s family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information on the teenager’s whereabouts is asked to contact Letterkenny Garda Station or the Garda Confidential Line.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Richard Ogbebor Photo
News, Top Stories

14 year old missing from Letterkenny

4 October 2023
Wheel Chair,
News, Audio, Top Stories

Government urged to intervene to avoid health and community workers strike

4 October 2023
slurry
News, Top Stories

Extension to slurry spreading season announced

4 October 2023
Ours To Protect Play Back
Playback

Ours to Protect – ESG with Eddie Bradley – 03/10/2023

4 October 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Richard Ogbebor Photo
News, Top Stories

14 year old missing from Letterkenny

4 October 2023
Wheel Chair,
News, Audio, Top Stories

Government urged to intervene to avoid health and community workers strike

4 October 2023
slurry
News, Top Stories

Extension to slurry spreading season announced

4 October 2023
Ours To Protect Play Back
Playback

Ours to Protect – ESG with Eddie Bradley – 03/10/2023

4 October 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

4 October 2023
hiqa
News, Audio, Top Stories

HIQA says some overcrowded EDs are not meeting minimum care standards

4 October 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube