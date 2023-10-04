14 year old missing from Letterkenny

Gardai have issued an appeal for information in connection to a missing Donegal teenager.

14 year old Richard Ogbebor was reported missing from his home in Letterkenny at 9am yesterday morning.

He was last seen on Sunday night at 10pm.

Richard is described as being 6 foot in height with a slim build. He has curly brown hair and brown eyes.

When last seen, Richard was wearing a navy blue Puffer jacket and grey tracksuit bottoms.

Gardaí and Richard’s family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information on the teenager’s whereabouts is asked to contact Letterkenny Garda Station or the Garda Confidential Line.