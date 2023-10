Gardaí have renewed their appeal for information in relation to a 14 year old boy who has been missing from Burnfoot for the past 6 weeks.

Stephen Boyle was last seen on the 22nd of August.

He is approximately 5’6 in height, of medium build with light brown hair and blue eyes.

It is unknown what he was wearing when he went missing.

Gardaí are concerned for Stephen’s welfare and asked that those who believe they have information that can assist with enquiries to get in touch.