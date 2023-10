A woman from Gaoth Dobhair is missing in Berlin, Germany.

It believed 23 year old Una Joyce was last seen leaving Berlichingenstrabe around 11 o’clock on Saturday night.

Its thought she was on a bus from Reuchlin Strasse bus station.

She texted a family friend at 00:35am to say she was on her way but never arrived.

The young woman’s family is appealing for those who may have contacts in berlin to share the social media post containing a photo of Una.