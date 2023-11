Today at the Donegal Harvest Mini Stages Rally, Declan Gallagher and co driver Gavin Doherty in a Toyota Starlet RWD finished sixth overall but won the modified section, 14.9 seconds ahead of Mark Alcorn and co driver Domhnall McAlaney in a Ford Escort Mk2. Kevin Gallagher and Ryan Moore in a Darrian t90 finished third, 49 seconds further back.

Here’s Declan Gallagher on the win.