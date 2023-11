Noamh Conaill are through to the semi-finals of the Ulster Senior Championship after a last-minute goal from Kevin McGettigan to rescue the Donegal side as they beat Gowna of Cavan at Breffni Park on Sunday evening.

Full time, Gowna 1-10, Noamh Conaill 2-8.

Here’s Oisin Kelly and Brendan Kilcoyne.