Ours to Protect – Christmas & How to Green your Wardrobe – 08/12/2023

Highland Radio are delighted to partner with Coimisiún na Meán in launching a new series dealing with various topics on sustainability.

Donna-Marie Doherty of Highland Radio will have a weekly feature on Tuesdays at 12:30 covering a real mix of different topics and interviews with businesses and experts who have a common interest on expertise in sustainability.

Coimisiún na Meán stated; ‘”Ours to Protect”, is a unique and exciting audio project – a collaboration of local and regional broadcasters from across the country who have come together to tackle climate change, champion climate action, and inform and educate audiences all over Ireland about how they can make a difference.’

This week Donna-Marie spoke with Arran Murphy, Programme Manager of the Rediscover Fashion Rediscovery Centre and started getting plans underway for a holly-jolly green Christmas!

This week Highland Radio spoke to Arran Murphy, Programme Manager of the Rediscover Fashion Rediscovery Centre and started getting plans underway for a holly-jolly green Christmas!

Did you know?

  1. Last year Ireland was expected to generate 97,000 tonnes of packaging waste (Repak, 2022).
  2. iReach found that in 2019, people threw out over 50% more food over the festive period (The Mirror, 2019).
  3. 1 in 3 under 35s buy a new Christmas jumper every year and 40% will only be worn once (Hubbub, 2019).

What you can do!

  1. Get some inspiration and Green your Wardrobe! Changemakers Donegal are hosting events  with the Rediscovery Centre!
  2. There is a swap rail in place at the events – something that can definitely be applied to festive wear like Christmas jumpers and NYE/Christmas party outfits.
  3. Get creative with your wrapping paper – go for newspaper & string  like our voxpop contributor or upcycle materials like shopping bags. > https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O-R3CyIJcrg 
  4. Find some pieces in Charity shops and upcycle to make the ultimate personal gift.
  5. Do a conscious food shop. Think about what you threw away last year and amend accordingly > https://realfood.tesco.com/curatedlist/how-to-get-prepared-for-your-christmas-food-shop.html 

Learn more:

Swap Shop Episode – https://highlandradio.com/2023/10/17/ours-to-protect-halloween-swap-shop-st-marys-ns-stranorlar-17-10-23/

Freecycle Episode – https://highlandradio.com/2023/06/20/ours-to-protect-letterkenny-freecycle-pay-it-forward-20-06-23/

https://www.wwf.org.uk/top-tips-sustainable-christmas

https://www.rediscoverycentre.ie/

 

Listen back to past episodes

Ours to Protect Survey – Closed
Ecological Footprint Calculator


Ours To Protect Play Back new
Playback

Ours to Protect – Christmas & How to Green your Wardrobe – 08/12/2023

8 December 2023
