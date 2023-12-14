Would you like to join the Highland Radio Sports team

Highland Radio is seeking applications for a producer/presenter to join our busy sports team.

The ideal candidate will take direction from the Head of Sport and will be required to produce and present our main sport programmes and bulletins.

Must have an interest in sport across the North West and be able to retrieve and assemble stories while constructing scripts for on-air broadcasts and our website.

A strong knowledge of multi-media and social networks will also be required.

The position is on a four day basis that includes weekends

Those wishing to apply should forward a CV to Highland Radio Sport, Pine Hill, Mountain Top, Letterkenny F92VW08 or via email to hr@highlandradio.com.

The closing date for applications is the 5th January 2024.