Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Car Draw

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Would you like to join the Highland Radio Sports team

Highland Radio is seeking applications for a producer/presenter to join our busy sports team.

The ideal candidate will take direction from the Head of Sport and will be required to produce and present our main sport programmes and bulletins.

Must have an interest in sport across the North West and be able to retrieve and assemble stories while constructing scripts for on-air broadcasts and our website.

A strong knowledge of multi-media and social networks will also be required.

The position is on a four day basis that includes weekends

Those wishing to apply should forward a CV to Highland Radio Sport, Pine Hill, Mountain Top, Letterkenny F92VW08 or via email to hr@highlandradio.com.

The closing date for applications is the 5th January 2024.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Pearse Dail Foley
News, Audio, Top Stories

Deputy Doherty accused of ‘strategic heckling’

14 December 2023
Micheal Martin Dail Padraig
News, Audio, Top Stories

Tanaiste pays tribute to Private Sean Rooney on first anniversary of his death

14 December 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

14 December 2023
bloody sunday
News, Top Stories

Soldier F to face trial over Bloody Sunday murders

14 December 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Pearse Dail Foley
News, Audio, Top Stories

Deputy Doherty accused of ‘strategic heckling’

14 December 2023
Micheal Martin Dail Padraig
News, Audio, Top Stories

Tanaiste pays tribute to Private Sean Rooney on first anniversary of his death

14 December 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

14 December 2023
bloody sunday
News, Top Stories

Soldier F to face trial over Bloody Sunday murders

14 December 2023
dog abuse
News, Top Stories

Derry man jailed for causing unnecessary suffering to dog

14 December 2023
late sean
News, Top Stories

Today marks 1st anniversary of death of Private Sean Rooney

14 December 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube