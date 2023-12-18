Appeal for woman missing from Ramelton

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 45-year-old Carole McGarvey who is missing from her home in Milford.

Carole was last seen this morning Monday 18th December, 2023 when she left home at 8.15am.

Carole is described as being approximately 5 foot 5 inches in height, with a slim build and has long blonde hair. When Carole left home she was wearing blue jeans, a dark grey t-shirt, khaki coloured body warmer and tan coloured boots.

Carole is believed to be driving her grey BMW 520, with partial registration number 08-MH.

Gardaí and family are concerned for Carole’s wellbeing.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Milford Garda Station on 074 915 3060, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.