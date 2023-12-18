Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Car Draw

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Appeal for woman missing from Ramelton

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 45-year-old Carole McGarvey who is missing from her home in Milford.

Carole was last seen this morning Monday 18th December, 2023 when she left home at 8.15am.
Carole is described as being approximately 5 foot 5 inches in height, with a slim build and has long blonde hair. When Carole left home she was wearing blue jeans, a dark grey t-shirt, khaki coloured body warmer and tan coloured boots.

Carole is believed to be driving her grey BMW 520, with partial registration number 08-MH.

Gardaí and family are concerned for Carole’s wellbeing.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Milford Garda Station on 074 915 3060, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

road closed
News, Top Stories

Section of Letterkenny to Lifford road to remain closed overnight due to serious RTC

18 December 2023
IMG_20231218_201409
News, Top Stories

Appeal for woman missing from Ramelton

18 December 2023
Garda
News, Top Stories

Emergency services at scene of crash on Letterkenny-Lifford road

18 December 2023
Leoconference
News, Audio, Top Stories

Inquiry into Government’s handling of Covid-19 to take place in 2024

18 December 2023
Advertisement

Related News

road closed
News, Top Stories

Section of Letterkenny to Lifford road to remain closed overnight due to serious RTC

18 December 2023
IMG_20231218_201409
News, Top Stories

Appeal for woman missing from Ramelton

18 December 2023
Garda
News, Top Stories

Emergency services at scene of crash on Letterkenny-Lifford road

18 December 2023
Leoconference
News, Audio, Top Stories

Inquiry into Government’s handling of Covid-19 to take place in 2024

18 December 2023
Highland Radio Logo Purple 2
Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Monday December 18th

18 December 2023
Tawny Bay_Kilcar
News, Top Stories

Hundreds gain Irish citizenship today

18 December 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube