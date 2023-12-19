Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine Til Noon Show with is broadcast, live Weekdays from 9am to 12noon, with Donal Kavanagh standing in for Greg Hughes today- the podcast is below.

In Part One, after a look at the papers, we chat to The Council’s Heritage Officer Joseph Gallagher about a new project archiving Donegal people’s experience of working in Scotland. Businesswoman Aisling talks of the frustration of late cancellations and a listener has concerns about some new speed ramps:

In this hour we have ‘Community Garda Information’ and later we cross to Sinead and Tommy at St Joseph’s in Stranorlar for a special visit with music and chat:

We chat Lisa Crampsie and some of the voices behind Donegal BandAids ‘Do they know It’s Christmas’ – Later Yes Chef answers your Christmas dinner questions: