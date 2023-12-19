Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
The Nine Til Noon Show with is broadcast, live Weekdays from 9am to 12noon, with Donal Kavanagh standing in for Greg Hughes today- the podcast is below.

In Part One, after a look at the papers, we chat to The Council’s Heritage Officer Joseph Gallagher about a new project archiving Donegal people’s experience of working in Scotland. Businesswoman Aisling talks of the frustration of late cancellations and a listener has concerns about some new speed ramps:

In this hour we have ‘Community Garda Information’ and later we cross to Sinead and Tommy at St Joseph’s in Stranorlar for a special visit with music and chat:

We chat Lisa Crampsie and some of the voices behind Donegal BandAids ‘Do they know It’s Christmas’ – Later Yes Chef answers your Christmas dinner questions:

Top Stories

garda logo
News, Top Stories

Letterkenny Lifford Road reopens after fatal collision

19 December 2023
Stormont
News, Audio, Top Stories

Still no agreement as Northern Secretary says talks on the Windsor Framework are over

19 December 2023
broken window smashed
News, Top Stories

Glass door smashed in Castlefinn

19 December 2023
windy
News, Top Stories

Strong winds forecast for Donegal

19 December 2023
