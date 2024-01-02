Police concerned for missing Donegal woman

Police in Derry say they are growing concerned for a missing Donegal woman.

26 year old Anita Robinson was last believed to be in Derry in the early hours of yesterday morning.

She’s described as approximately 5ft 4 in height, of a very slim build with long black hair tied in a ponytail and its understood to have been wearing black jeans, a black coat and a black jumper.

Police say two dates of birth are tattooed on Anita’s wrist and she has a scar on the inside of her right arm

They are appealing for anyone who may have seen Anita or anyone matching her description to contact them on the non-emergency number 101.