Cllr Mac Giolla Easbuig “embarrassed” by councils refusal to fill potholes at Mount Errigal


A Glenties MD Councillor says he’s ashamed following Donegal County Council’s refusal to fill in potholes at the carpark at Mount Errigal.

Cllr. Micheal Choilm Mac Giolla Easbuig says given the efforts put into the tourist attraction by locals, the council could spare the resources to what he describes as one of the county’s main attractions.

The potholes are located just off the Council’s remit.

However, Cllr. Mac Giolla Easbuig says regardless of this, the council should support tourism in the area:

