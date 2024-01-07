Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Donegal teenager missing

Gardai are appeal for information regarding the whereabouts of a missing Donegal teenager.

16 year old Patrick Potter was last seen shortly after 1pm on Friday afternoon in Burnfoot.

He is described as being 5 foot 3 inches in height, of a slim build with brown hair and blue eyes.

Patrick is believed to have been wearing a black baseball cap, a black Canada Goose jacket, grey trousers and white runners when we went missing.

Anyone with information on Patrick’s whereabouts is asked to contact Buncrana Garda Station on 074 932 0540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

