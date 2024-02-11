Stephen O’Connell on Letterkenny Rovers loss at Clonmel Celtic

Letterkenny Rovers were defeated by Clonmel Celtic in Tipperary in The FAI Junior Cup Last 16.
They lost out by one goal with a score line of 2-1.
Zach Gorman netted Letterkenny Rovers’ goal.
Levi Whelan caught up with manager Stephen Mc Connell…
