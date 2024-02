CSO figures published today show 7,613 Ukrainian refugees arrived in Ireland between October 9th last and the sixth of this month, the highest figure in a single reporting period since the Russian invasion in 2022.

Of those who arrived since October, 2,122 are in the Donegal Electoral Area, 1,512 in Glenties and 1,375 in Letterkenny.

847 were recorded in the North Inishowen LEA, 835 in Milford, 511 in Lifford – Stranorlar and 411 in South Inishowen.