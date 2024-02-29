Police in Derry concerned for welfare of missing woman

Police in Derry say they are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of a woman missing since earlier this week.

Julia Stokes also known as Julia Orr was last seen on Monday at around 1pm in the Altnagelvin Hospital area.

She is described as having black shoulder length hair, of a medium build, approximately 160cm in height and has a Dublin accent.

Police say Julia may be wearing a black Puffa style coat, a grey top and light jogging bottoms.

If anyone has information as to the whereabouts of Julia, they are asked to contact police.