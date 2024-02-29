Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Police in Derry concerned for welfare of missing woman

Police in Derry say they are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of a woman missing since earlier this week.

Julia Stokes also known as Julia Orr was last seen on Monday at around 1pm in the Altnagelvin Hospital area.

She is described as having black shoulder length hair, of a medium build, approximately 160cm in height and has a Dublin accent.

Police say Julia may be wearing a black Puffa style coat, a grey top and light jogging bottoms.

If anyone has information as to the whereabouts of Julia, they are asked to contact police.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Garda
News, Top Stories

Emergency services at scene of crash in Donegal Town

29 February 2024
hiqa
News, Top Stories

HIQA finds two Donegal centres to be compliant

29 February 2024
Creeslough Sign
News, Top Stories

Irish Red Cross Creeslough Fund balance over €140,000

29 February 2024
psni do not cross
News, Top Stories

Man arrested in connection with attempted murder in Derry

29 February 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Garda
News, Top Stories

Emergency services at scene of crash in Donegal Town

29 February 2024
hiqa
News, Top Stories

HIQA finds two Donegal centres to be compliant

29 February 2024
Creeslough Sign
News, Top Stories

Irish Red Cross Creeslough Fund balance over €140,000

29 February 2024
psni do not cross
News, Top Stories

Man arrested in connection with attempted murder in Derry

29 February 2024
Luke 'Ming' Flanagan
News, Audio, Top Stories

Midlands NW MEP says hacking of his X account had adverse impact on his health

29 February 2024
Alpha Beta
News, Audio, Top Stories

Works on major innovation and business centre for Letterkenny to commence next week

29 February 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube