Gardai appeal for information about missing teenager

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 16 year old Patrick Potter who was last seen in Letterkenny, County Donegal, on Thursday 14th March 2024.

Patrick is described as being approximately 6 foot 2 inches in height with a slim build, short brown hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, Patrick was wearing black Nike tracksuit bottoms, a black Adidas jacket and navy Nike runners.

Anyone with any information on Patrick’s whereabouts is asked to contact Buncrana Garda Station on 074 932 0540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
