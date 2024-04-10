Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards 2024

Win A Home Makeover

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Wednesday April 10th

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Wednesday April 10th:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Setanta CR 01
News, Top Stories

Setanta Hurling Club honoured at Municipal Reception

10 April 2024
Highland Radio Logo Purple 2
Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Wednesday April 10th

10 April 2024
european parliament
News, Top Stories

Major new laws regulating migration in the EU pass

10 April 2024
Pearse Dail 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Dail suspended after row between Deputy Doherty and Finance Minister

10 April 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Setanta CR 01
News, Top Stories

Setanta Hurling Club honoured at Municipal Reception

10 April 2024
Highland Radio Logo Purple 2
Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Wednesday April 10th

10 April 2024
european parliament
News, Top Stories

Major new laws regulating migration in the EU pass

10 April 2024
Pearse Dail 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Dail suspended after row between Deputy Doherty and Finance Minister

10 April 2024
child children kid kids
News, Top Stories

Over 400 children in Donegal experienced holiday hunger last Christmas

10 April 2024
IMG_6792
News, Audio, Top Stories

Cllr hits out at re-emergence of graffiti in Letterkenny

10 April 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube