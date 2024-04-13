Donegal Junior League Results 13/04/2024

Friday 12th April, 2024
Brian McCormick Premier Division
Rathmullan Celtic 0 vs 3 Kilmacrennan Celtic
Saturday 13th April, 2024
Glencar Inn Saturday Division 1
Arranmore United 3 vs 0 Glencar Celtic
Fintown Harps AFC 3 vs 0 Kildrum Tigers
Keadue Rovers 3 vs 0 Cappry Rovers
Kilmacrennan Celtic Reserves 1 vs 1 Donegal Town
St Catherines FC Reserves 0 vs 2 Oldtown Celtic*
Strand Rovers 2 vs 1 Glenea United
*Oldtown Celtic are champions
Old Orchard Saturday Division 2
Ballybofey United 1 vs 1 Ramelton Mariners
Copany Rovers 2 vs 3 Gweedore Celtic
Drumbar United 5 vs 0 Drumoghill Res
Dunlewey Celtic 2 vs 2 Swilly Rovers
*Ramelton Mariners are champions