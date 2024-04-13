Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Donegal Junior League Results 13/04/2024

Friday 12th April, 2024

Brian McCormick Premier Division
Rathmullan Celtic 0 vs 3 Kilmacrennan Celtic

 

Saturday 13th April, 2024

Glencar Inn Saturday Division 1
Arranmore United 3 vs 0 Glencar Celtic
Fintown Harps AFC 3 vs 0 Kildrum Tigers
Keadue Rovers 3 vs 0 Cappry Rovers
Kilmacrennan Celtic Reserves 1 vs 1 Donegal Town
St Catherines FC Reserves 0 vs 2 Oldtown Celtic*
Strand Rovers 2 vs 1 Glenea United

*Oldtown Celtic are champions

Old Orchard Saturday Division 2
Ballybofey United 1 vs 1 Ramelton Mariners
Copany Rovers 2 vs 3 Gweedore Celtic
Drumbar United 5 vs 0 Drumoghill Res
Dunlewey Celtic 2 vs 2 Swilly Rovers

*Ramelton Mariners are champions

cyberbullying 1
News, Top Stories

New anti-bullying courses to be introduced in schools this September

13 April 2024
Duncan_Smith-1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Labour’s spokesperson on Health calls for reform of disability rights

13 April 2024
Candle
News, Top Stories

Taoiseach Simon Harris “horrified” by Sydney attack

13 April 2024
psni logo
News, Top Stories

Man seriously injured after Co. Down shooting

13 April 2024
