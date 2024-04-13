Donegal Junior League Results 13/04/2024

Friday 12th April, 2024

Brian McCormick Premier Division

Rathmullan Celtic 0 vs 3 Kilmacrennan Celtic

Saturday 13th April, 2024

Glencar Inn Saturday Division 1

Arranmore United 3 vs 0 Glencar Celtic

Fintown Harps AFC 3 vs 0 Kildrum Tigers

Keadue Rovers 3 vs 0 Cappry Rovers

Kilmacrennan Celtic Reserves 1 vs 1 Donegal Town

St Catherines FC Reserves 0 vs 2 Oldtown Celtic*

Strand Rovers 2 vs 1 Glenea United

*Oldtown Celtic are champions

Old Orchard Saturday Division 2

Ballybofey United 1 vs 1 Ramelton Mariners

Copany Rovers 2 vs 3 Gweedore Celtic

Drumbar United 5 vs 0 Drumoghill Res

Dunlewey Celtic 2 vs 2 Swilly Rovers

*Ramelton Mariners are champions