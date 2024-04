Gardaí in Buncrana are issuing a missing persons appeal for a teenager.

15 year old Steven Boyle from Magherabeg was last seen on Wednesday.

He is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, with a medium build, brown hair, and blue eyes.

When last seen he wearing a grey tracksuit and red body warmer.

Gardaí say they are growing concerned for his welfare and anyone with information should make contact with the Buncrana station.