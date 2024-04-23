It will takes Donegal’s best performance of the year – Brendan Kilcoyne

Donegal and Derry will meet again on Wednesday evening, this time at the semi final stage of the Ulster U20 Championship.

MacCumhaill Park will be the venue, and the Shaun Paul Barrett managed Donegal will look to make home advantage count in Ballybofey.

Daithí Gildea will miss the game, he has lost his appeal against the suspension handed down following a fracas at the end of the Armagh game.

Donegal selector Brendan Kilcoyne has been telling Oisin Kelly it will take the best performance of the year to get past Derry.

Donegal v Derry in the Ulster U20 Championships Semi Final will be live on Highland from the 7.30pm throw in