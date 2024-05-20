New sea survival training pool to open at National Fisheries College in Greencastle

Bord Iascaigh Mhara and Ireland’s Seafood Development Agency will today launch a new 15-metre sea survival training pool at the National Fisheries College in Greencastle.

The pool will include a wave machine, water spray and fans to simulate extreme weather conditions and will add to the extensive training infrastructure already in place at the college.

The facilities will be officially opened by Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue and there will be a demonstration of the sea survival drills students will undergo.