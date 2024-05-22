Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
PSNI in Derry and Strabane urge public to use disability badges properly

PSNI in Derry and Strabane are urging those using a disabled parking badge should only do so when the person it supports is getting in and out of the car.

It’s after a woman was found earlier today to be using the badge improperly.

Police stopped the woman who told them, her car had a disabled badge displayed.

Following checks with NI direct, it emerged that she was not the holder of the badge, it was for someone she cared for who was not present at the time.

PSNI are warning that in order for disability badges to be used, the holder must be entering and exiting the car when it is parked.

This means if the badge holder remains in the car while errands are being run, it would be deemed as improper use.

They finally said that having a disabled badge is a privilege and should not be abused to the disadvantage of other badge holders.

