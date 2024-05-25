Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Donegal ease past Tyrone in Ballybofey

Donegal have beaten Tyrone by 21 points to 14 in the first round of the All Ireland Championship at MacCumhaill Park this evening.

Jim McGuinness’ side only led by a single point at half time and would have been disappointed not to have gone in at the break with a more commanding lead as they were the much better side in the first period.

Donegal turned that dominance into scores at the start of the second half and edged out into a 0-16 to 0-11 lead as the game entered the last 15 minutes.

Late scores from Peadar Mogan, Odhran Doherty, Shane O’Donnell, Michael Langan and Oisin Gallen, who finished the day as top scorer with 7 points, set Donegal on their way to a fairly comfortable 7-point victory.

It was a hugely impressive display in which Donegal had 10 different scorers throughout the 70 minutes.

Next up is a trip to Cork in round 2 next Saturday.

Highland’s commentary team of Oisin Kelly, Martin McHugh and Brendan Devenney gave their full time synopsis from Ballybofey…

 

