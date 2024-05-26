Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Cockhill complete treble with victory over Buncrana Hearts in Donegal Signs Cup Final

Cockhill Celtic won their third trophy of an extraordinary season as they overcame Buncrana Hearts after extra time at Maginn Park this afternoon.

A first half goal from captain Peter Doherty had Gavin Cullen’s side 1-0 up at the break.

Aaron McDaid levelled matters for Buncrana in the second half as the game entered extra time delicately poised at 1 -1.

Luke Rudden was the man who stepped up for Cockhill as he struck twice to earn them trophy number three of the season – they had already won the Inishowen Premier Division and FAI Junior Cup in recent weeks.

Martin Holmes reported live for Highland Radio at full time…

Top Stories

ArranmoreRNLI
News, Top Stories

Busy weekend for Donegal RNLI volunteers

26 May 2024
steven boyle feature
News, Top Stories

15 year old missing from Magherabeg

26 May 2024
_113397518_hi062318732.jpg
News, Top Stories

Fianna Fail Deputy Cowen welcomes increase in immigration checks

26 May 2024
Gardai incident
News, Top Stories

Woman and two children hospitalised following Dungloe collision

26 May 2024
