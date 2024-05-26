Cockhill complete treble with victory over Buncrana Hearts in Donegal Signs Cup Final

Cockhill Celtic won their third trophy of an extraordinary season as they overcame Buncrana Hearts after extra time at Maginn Park this afternoon.

A first half goal from captain Peter Doherty had Gavin Cullen’s side 1-0 up at the break.

Aaron McDaid levelled matters for Buncrana in the second half as the game entered extra time delicately poised at 1 -1.

Luke Rudden was the man who stepped up for Cockhill as he struck twice to earn them trophy number three of the season – they had already won the Inishowen Premier Division and FAI Junior Cup in recent weeks.

Martin Holmes reported live for Highland Radio at full time…