Kilcar have won the All-Ireland Gaeltacht Senior Football Championship.

The Donegal side triumphed in the decider against Leitir Mor of Galway on a scoreline of 0-2o to 1-8.

However, the Termon ladies though lost against their Galway opposition, Ballyclare.

Naomh Muire Lr. Rosses beat their Kerry opponents in their final.

Highland Radio’s Ciaran Cannon has a wrap of all the details from the finals which were played in Cork.