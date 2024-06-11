Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Gardai appeal for information on whereabouts of teenager missing from Letterkenny

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 15-year-old Theo Devaney, who is reported missing from Letterkenny since this morning.

It’s believed that Theo may have travelled to the Dublin area, and Gardaí and Theo’s family are concerned for his welfare.

Theo is described as being approximately 5’4” in height and of a slim build, with black hair, blue eyes and a goatee beard.

It is not known what Theo was wearing when last seen.

Anyone with any information on Theo’s whereabouts is asked to contact Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 916 7100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Top Stories

