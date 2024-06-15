Gardaí renew appeal for missing 15-year-old

Gardaí in Buncrana are renewing their appeal to the public for assistance in locating 15-year-old Steven Boyle, who went missing on Saturday, 25th May in Magherabeg, Burnfoot.

Steven is described as being 5 feet 7 inches tall, with a medium build, brown hair and blue eyes.

It is understood Steven was wearing a black Nike hooded jumper and grey trousers at the time he went missing.

Gardaí believe Steven may have travelled to County Kildare.

Those with any information, should contact Buncrana Garda Station, the Garda Confidential Line or any Garda Station.