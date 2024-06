Questions are being raised about the future of Fahan Health Centre, after it emerged the nurse at the centre is to be relocated, with patients now being sent to either Buncrana or Muff.

Local Councillor Jack Murray says this prospect first emerged in March, and after a concerted campaign locally, the HSE promised nurse would not be moved, and the centre would remain open.

He says the HSE needs to live up to those commitments now…………..