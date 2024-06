Police are growing increasingly concerned about the welfare of 25-year-old Ethan Dixon who went missing from his home in the Galliagh area of Derry around 11:45am today.

He was last thought to be wearing a black Derry City Football puffer jacket, grey bottoms and black trainers.

He is currently shaved bald and has a beard similar to the picture.

If you see or have any information about the whereabouts of Ethan please contact Police on 101 and give the reference 542 of the 28/06/24.