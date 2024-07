Police in Derry are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of missing teenager Alastair Innes.

Alastair was reported missing around 11pm Friday 25th July from the home address in the Waterside.

Alastair is around 5’3” and with a slim build, last known to be wearing a beige hoody, pale blue baggy jeans with rips and beige high top converse.

If you see or have any information regarding the whereabouts of Alastair please contact police.