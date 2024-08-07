Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine Til Noon

We return to the issue of the water supply with one listener saying its time Irish Water came back into public ownership. We also address concerns about the future of respite services at St joseph’s Hospital:

We have reaction to Kellie Harrington winning her second Olympic Gold, we hear of a fundraiser by Donegal Fire Fighters for Aoibheann’s Pink Tie and Jade has seen her rent increase by 140% and is looking for a new home:

Declan has concerns about road safety on Lough Salt, Patsy McGonigle reacts to Mark English making the semi-finals of the men’s 800 meters, Chris has business news and Wellness Wednesday focuses on Multiple Myeloma: