Podcast Thursday's Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon is broadcast live weekdays from 9am to 12noon. Here you can listen back to a Podcast of Thursday’s show:

We return to the issue of the water supply with one listener saying its time Irish Water came back into public ownership. We also address concerns about the future of respite services at St joseph’s Hospital:

We have reaction to Kellie Harrington winning her second Olympic Gold, we hear of a fundraiser by Donegal Fire Fighters for Aoibheann’s Pink Tie and Jade has seen her rent increase by 140% and is looking for a new home:

Declan has concerns about road safety on Lough Salt, Patsy McGonigle reacts to Mark English making the semi-finals of the men’s 800 meters, Chris has business news and Wellness Wednesday focuses on Multiple Myeloma: 

Uisce Eireann
News, Top Stories

Uisce Eireann urges water conservation as pressure grows on Letterkenny supplies

7 August 2024
News, Top Stories

Dramatic fall in numbers awaiting beds at LUH

7 August 2024
News, Top Stories

Dramatic fall in numbers awaiting beds at LUH

7 August 2024
derelict house
News, Audio, Top Stories

Almost 12% of Ireland’s derelict residences are in Donegal

7 August 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

7 August 2024
Related News

