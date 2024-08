Police say they are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of a man missing from Derry.

Michael MacCrossan, also known as ‘Mickey’ was last seen in the Altnagelvin area of the City around 10:50pm on Sunday night.

Police say they are treating Mr MacCrossan as a missing person.

Anyone who saw Michael or who has any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Police on the non-emergency number 101.