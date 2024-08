Police say they are becoming concerned for a man missing from Derry since last week.

39 year old Mark Doherty was last seen in the city side area on Friday afternoon.

He is described as being 5’6 in height, of a stocky build with short brown hair and a beard.

When last seen it’s believed Mark was wearing a denim jacket.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Police on the non-emergency number 101.