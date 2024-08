There’s outrage in Muff after a video emerged of a dangerous driving incident last night.

The footage circulating on social media shows a motorist driving at speed through the village while other cars are queued up and performing donuts at a junction before speeding off towards Culmore.

It comes at a time when traffic management is in place in Muff due to ongoing road works

The incident has been reported to Gardai.

Councillor Terry Crossan says there have been similar incidents in recent weeks: